SZA Makes Directorial Debut With Music Video for New Single ‘Hit Different’

SZA is finally back! The R&B singer is making her return to the music industry by releasing a single entitled “Hit Different” featuring Ty Dolla $ign. The release of the tune is accompanied with a music video that SZA directed herself, marking her directorial debut.

In the visuals, which features shots in a scrapyard and a barn, SZA is seen showcasing her dance moves along with several female dancers as she sings about a relationship that hits differently. “Somethin’ wrong with me, I like the way you screw your face up/ Trigger me right when I need it,” she rhymes. “You wrong but I can’t get along without you/ It’s a shame and I can’t blame myself, keep on lovin’ you.”

“Hit Different” marks SZA’s first song since her collaboration with Justin Timberlake on “The Other Side” that served as the soundtrack to “Trolls World Tour“. She worked on the new song with The Neptunes and recorded it in DJ Khaled‘s house earlier this year while he was at the Super Bowl.

She said of the song in an interview with Apple, “I was swimming in my brain about what I wanted to say first, what I wanted to bring energy wise first and I just really–I just stopped trying to like overthink and I just wanted to give people something just to vibe because I have so much stuff that I’m just done holding onto.”

Recently, SZA voiced her frustration about her new music being delayed. She seemed to imply that Top Dawg Entertainment and TDE head Terrence “Punch” Henderson were the cause of it, but when fans started trending the hashtag, “Free SZA” on Twitter, she backtracked her comment.

She said at the time, “Don’t nobody need to free me. Lmao I’m not held hostage n neither is my music!! Me n Punch be disagreeing…he’s never steered me wrong and I trust God’s timing. I love y’all.”