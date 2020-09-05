Sydney Stack’s manager says he will not pay portion of fine, Richmond Tigers, AFLPA

The manager of suspended Richmond star Sydney Stack says his client will not be paying a portion of the fine handed down to the club after a COVID-19 breach.

Stack and teammate Callum Coleman-Jones were both handed 10-match suspensions by the AFL for their involvement in a fight outside a Gold Coast strip club this week.

Along with the bans, Richmond was handed a $100,000 fine, and club CEO Brendon Gale said both Stack and Coleman-Jones would take responsibility and pay $75,000 of it between them.

However, according to Stack’s manager Paul Peos, the 21-year-old would not be footing the bill handed down from the AFL to Richmond.

Sydney Stack’s manager says $37,500 would be more than 50 percent of his annual post-tax income (Getty)

“That’s pretty clear. Sydney won’t be paying it,” Peos told The Age.

Peos also added that a fine of $37,500 would exceed 50 percent of his client’s annual income after tax for the 2020 season.

Despite Gale saying that the two players would be responsible for paying the fine, AFL general manager of football Steve Hocking explained why the club had to pay, rather than the players.

“Everyone agreed that fines should go into the soft cap, it should be a whole-of-club sanction,” he told SEN’s Crunch Time.

Richmond CEO Brendon Gale was adamant on Friday that the two players would share the fine together (Getty)

“It’s team accountability and a team response and a leadership requirement from everybody.

“There’s been some questions around why it has to come out of the soft cap, really everyone has ownership of this and it’s a club-wide leadership piece.

“In my role, I’m expected to live to a standard and everyone right across the competition understands that and has signed up to that.”

AFL Players’ Association CEO Paul Marsh told 3AW on Saturday that the two players had received the maximum penalty in terms of the 10-match suspension, and that forcing them to pay the fines would mean penalising them twice for one incident.

AFLPA boss Paul Marsh says forcing players to pay the fine would be like penalising them twice (AAP)

According to veteran AFL journalist Damian Barrett, the AFL and the Players’ Association are currently on the collision course with regards to who pays the fine.

“It’s a massive blue unfolding as we speak,” he told Triple M.

“I’ve spoken to Paul Marsh this morning, the head of the Players’ Association, and he said that they’re not paying it.

“It’s not in the CBA, the collective bargaining agreement, and as such the fines that were handed down by the AFL were club fines, and he as boss of those players, is not going to allow them to pay.”