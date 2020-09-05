Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister reacts to Showik Chakraborty’s reported arrest

Last night, in a shocking turn of events, the NCB reportedly arrested Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput’s former house manager, Samuel Miranda.

Soon after the news of the arrest broke, late Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media and reacted to the same. She wrote, “Thank you God Keep guiding all of us in the direction of TRUTH! #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #GreatStartNCB #Warriors4SRR #Flag4SSR.” Take a look at her tweet below.











Showik and Samuel have been said to be arrested under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The sections pressed against them, which the NCB official said, are 20(b) that deals with production, manufacture, possession, selling, purchase and transport of cannabis, 28 (punishment for attempt to commit offences), 29 (punishment for abetment and criminal conspiracy) and 27(a) that defines punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders.