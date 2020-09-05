Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer reacts to Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda’s arrest

Last night, we saw Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput’s former house manager Samuel Miranda get arrested by the NCB after they began investigating the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise.

The NCB was brought into the case along with the CBI and Enforcement Directorate after chats of Rhea and Showik talking about getting drugs surfaced. Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh was asked about his take on the arrest during an interview. The lawyer stated, “All I want to say is that this is just the tip of the iceberg. Just imagine what all Mumbai Police is hiding from everyone and this is just the tip of the iceberg.” In response to Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde claims that the ‘drug’ charge is a bailable offence, Vikas said, “He says narcotics charge is a bailable offence? I don’t even know what to say then.”