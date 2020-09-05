Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [August 31-September 6]

Every week, goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

The Boys (Season 2) [Amazon Original]

Now on the run from the law, The Boys continue to try to take down Homelander and The Seven, which now has a new member harbouring a dark secret.

Based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic series of the same name, The Boys was created by Eric Kripke (Supernatural) and features an ensemble cast that includes Karl Urban (Star Trek trilogy), Jack Quaid (Star Trek: Lower Decks), Antony Starr (Banshee), Erin Moriarty (Marvel’s Jessica Jones), Laz Alonso (Avatar) and Tomer Capon (When Heroes Fly).

It’s worth noting that the series is filmed in Toronto, while Vancouver’s own Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (Superbad) serve as executive producers.

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: September 3rd, 2020 (first three episodes, new episodes every subsequent Friday)

Genre: Superhero, comedy-drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98 percent (based on 50 reviews)

Stream The Boys Season 2 here. For more on The Boys Season 2, check out our spoiler-free review here.

It’s also worth noting that an Aisha Tyler-hosted companion talk show series featuring Kripke and the cast will air after every new episode to discuss what happened. You can watch Prime Rewind: Inside the Boys here.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (full series)

All seven seasons of Fox’s acclaimed Buffy the Vampire Slayer series are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Buffy follows a young woman who’s chosen by fate to fight against vampires, demons and other supernatural beasts.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer was created by Joss Whedon (The Avengers) and stars Sarah Michelle Gellar (I Know What You Did Last Summer), Nicholas Brendon (Criminal Minds), Alyson Hannigan (How I Met Your Mother), Charisma Carpenter (Veronica Mars) and Anthony Head (Merlin).

Original TV broadcast run: March 1997 to May 2003

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: September 1st, 2020

Genre: Supernatural drama

Runtime: 144 episodes (about 43 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 82 percent (average for seven seasons)

Stream all seven seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer here.

Amazon Prime Video is included at no additional cost in a $79 CAD/year Amazon Prime subscription.

The full list of movies and shows that hit Amazon Prime Video Canada in August can be found here. September’s content lineup, meanwhile, is available here.

Crave

Power Book II: Ghost

Shortly after the events of Power, Tariq has killed his father and his mother Tasha is facing charges for the murder.

Power Book II: Ghost was created by Courtney A. Kemp (Power) and features returning cast members Michael Rainey, Jr. and Naturi Naughton and newcomers Mary J. Blige (“Be Without You”) and Wu-Tang Clan’s Method Man.

Crave/Starz release date: September 6th, 2020 (first episode, new episodes every subsequent Sunday)

Genre: Drama

Runtime: N/A

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Power Book II: Ghost here. Note that a $15.98 Crave + Starz subscription is required.

Raised by Wolves

After Earth is torn apart by religious differences, two androids are sent to Kepler-22b to raise a new generation of humans, only to discover just how difficult it is to control their beliefs.

Raised by Wolves was created by Aaron Guzikowski (Prisoners) and stars Travis Fimmel (Vikings), Jordan Loughran (Dixi), Ethan Hazzard (Break) and Winta McGrath (Doctor Doctor).

It’s worth noting that Oscar-nominated director Ridley Scott (Gladiator) helmed the first two episodes of Raised by Wolves (in his TV directorial debut). He also produces the series.

Raised by Wolves is one of several HBO Max Originals that is streaming exclusively on Crave in Canada through Bell’s partnership with Warner Media.

Crave release date: September 3rd, 2020 (first three episodes, new episodes every subsequent Sunday)

Genre: Sci-fi, drama

Runtime: 10 episodes (around 50 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 73 percent (based on 26 reviews)

Stream Raised by Wolves here. Note that a Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required. Th

The Way Back

An alcoholic construction worker goes back to his old high school to coach a basketball team.

The Way Back was directed by Gavin O’Connor (The Accountant) and stars Ben Affleck (Argo), Al Madrigal (The Daily Show with Jon Stewart), Michaela Watkins (Saturday Night Live) and Janina Gavankar (True Blood).

Original theatrical release date: March 6th, 2020

Crave release date: September 4th, 2020

Genre: Sports drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 48 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83 precent (based on 186 reviews)

Stream The Way Back here. Note that a Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.

Wynonna Earp (Season 4)

While COVID-19 related shutdowns halted production until recently, the first six episodes of Wynonna Earp‘s fourth season are now streaming on Crave.

Season 4 follows Wynonna as she faces off against her deadliest enemy yet without her trusty gun Peacemaker.

Based on Beau Smith’s comic series of the same name, Wynonna Earp was created by Calgary-raised Emily Andras (Lost Girl) and stars Ottawa’s Melanie Scrofano (Letterkenny), Montreal’s Tim Rozon (Schitt’s Creek) and Dominique Provost-Chalkley (Britannia High).

It’s worth noting that the series is filmed in Calgary. Season 4’s remaining six episodes will drop sometime in 2021.

Original TV broadcast run: July to August 2020

Crave release date: September 4th, 2020

Genre: Supernatural, Western, horror

Runtime: Six episodes (about 43 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88 precent (based on eight reviews)

Stream Wynonna Earp Season 4 here.

A standard Crave subscription costs $9.99/month, with Starz adding another $5.99/month and HBO an additional $9.99/month.

The full list of movies and shows that hit Crave this month can be found here. September’s content lineup, meanwhile, can be found here.

Disney+

Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute for a King

Following its August 30th premiere on ABC, “Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute for a King” is now streaming on Disney+ Canada.

Hosted by Robin Roberts, the 40-minute ABC News special honours the life and career of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who died on August 28th following a four-year battle with colon cancer.

A variety of celebrities pay tribute to the late actor, including fellow Marvel stars Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Evans, Don Cheadle, Mark Ruffalo and Forest Whitaker.

Outside of Black Panther, the special also profiles Boseman’s other roles, including Jackie Robinson in 42 and James Brown in Get on Up, as well as his charity work with cancer patients.

Stream “Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute for a King” from the Black Panther page on Disney+ under the ‘Extras’ tab.

Mulan [Disney+ Original]

After three different theatrical release dates, Disney’s live-action Mulan remake has finally landed directly on Disney+.

Like the original film, the new Mulan follows a young woman who disguises herself as a man to take her ailing father’s place in the army amid a war with invading forces.

Mulan was directed by Niki Caro (The Zookeeper’s Wife) and stars Liu Yifei (Once Upon a Time), Donnie Yen (Ip Man series), Jason Scott Lee (Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story), Gong Li (Miami Vice), Jet Li (Hero) and Tzi Ma (The Farewell).

It’s important to note that the method of release for Mulan is different from regular Disney+ content. That’s because the film is available exclusively through an offer called ‘Premier Access,’ which requires you to pay $34.99 CAD on top of your Disney+ subscription. That said, Mulan (2020) will become available for all Disney+ subscribers starting December 4th, 2020, so there’s always the option of waiting three months.

Disney+ Canada release date: September 4th, 2020

Genre: Action, drama, fantasy

Runtime: 1 hour, 55 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80 precent (based on 179 reviews)

Stream Mulan via Disney+ Premier Access here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $8.99/month or $89.99/year in Canada.

The full list of movies and shows that hit Disney+ Canada in August can be found here. September’s content lineup, meanwhile, is available here.

Netflix

Away [Netflix Original]

An astronaut embarks on a perilous mission to Mars, leaving behind her husband and teenage daughter.

Inspired by Chris Jones’ Esquire article of the same name, Away was created by Andrew Hinderaker (Penny Dreadful) and stars Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby), Josh Charles (The Good Wife) and Vivian Wu (The Last Emperor).

It’s worth noting that the series was filmed in North Vancouver.

Netflix Canada release date: September 4th, 2020

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 10 episodes (44 to 58 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 71 precent (based on 34 reviews)

Stream Away here.

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices [Netflix Original]

Celebrities share children’s books by Black authors to help teach kids about empathy, self-love and anti-racism.

Some of the celebrities include actress Lupita Nyong’o (12 Years a Slave), ballet dancer Misty Copeland and rapper-actor Common (Selma).

Netflix Canada release date: September 1st, 2020

Genre: Reality

Runtime: 12 episodes (three to eleven minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices here.

Love, Guaranteed [Netflix Original]

An attorney becomes smitten after he takes on a client looking to sue a dating site that guarantees its users will find love.

Love, Guaranteed was directed by Mark Steven Johnson (When in Rome) and stars Rachel Leigh Cook (She’s All That), Damon Damon Wayans, Jr. (Happy Endings) and Heather Graham (Boogie Nights).

It’s worth noting that the movie was filmed in Vancouver.

Netflix Canada release date: September 3rd, 2020

Genre: Romantic comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 31 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 46 percent (based on 13 reviews)

Stream Love, Guaranteed here.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things [Netflix Original]

A woman brings her boyfriend to meet her parents on a remote farm, only to discover nothing is what it seems to be.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things is based on Iain Reed’s 2016 novel of the same name, was written and directed by Charlie Kaufman (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind) and stars Jessie Buckley (Chernobyl), Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad), Toni Collette (Hereditary) and David Thewlis (Harry Potter franchise).

Netflix Canada release date: September 3rd, 2020

Genre: Psychological horror

Runtime: 2 hours, 4 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 82 percent (based on 105 reviews)

Stream I’m Thinking of Ending Things here.

The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes [Netflix Original]

Go behind all 8 chapters of @WitcherNetflix. The Witcher: A Look Inside The Episodes is now streaming on Netflix. Episode 1 – The End’s Beginning pic.twitter.com/6CRSc0N9uk — NX (@NXOnNetflix) September 2, 2020

While production on the second season of The Witcher is once again underway following COVID-19 related shutdowns, Netflix is offering an inside look at the first season.

The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes follows series creator Lauren S. Hissrich as she guides your through each of the first season’s eight episodes.

Netflix Canada release date: September 2nd, 2020

Genre: Docuseries

Runtime: Eight episodes (five to seven minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes here.

A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $13.99/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $16.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows that hit Netflix Canada in August month can be found here. September’s content lineup, meanwhile, is available here.

