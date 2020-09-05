Sonny Bill Williams makes short return for Roosters who down Raiders

NRL fans got the moment they had been waiting for, with Sonny Bill Williams making his return for the Sydney Roosters in their 18-6 win over the Canberra Raiders.

Williams came off the interchange bench as the Roosters kept their top four hopes alive as they moved up to third on the NRL ladder with three more rounds to go before finals time.

All eyes at GIO Stadium were on Williams who returned to the club where he won an NRL premiership with back in 2013.

The 35-year-old came on midway during the second half for a 14-minute stint and finished the match with 37 run-metres from four hit-ups, per NRL.com stats.

Sonny Bill Williams officially makes his return for the Roosters

However, the former All Black’s first touch of the ball didn’t go the way the Roosters had planned, with the occasion proving to get the better of Williams’ teammates.

In his first hit-up, Williams produced an offload to five-eighth Luke Keary who immediately coughed up possession with a crooked pass that landed straight into the hands of Elliott Whitehead.

Following the match, William admitted that the NRL had become a lot faster since he last played in 2014.

“The bus ride for the old 35-year-old joints wasn’t too good coming down here today,” Williams told Fox League.

“Besides that, I love being back out there and being back in the game I grew up playing.

Sonny Bill Williams (Getty)

“It was pretty fast, but I expected that. I’ve ever played in the middle my whole career, so it was nice to get back out there and feel the lungs and taste the blood on my chest.

“It’s special to be involved with Josh Morris’ 300th and the lads I’ve really admired from afar.”

A standout for the Roosters on Saturday night was star fullback James Tedesco who stuffed the stat sheet with 227 run metres, two tries, two linebreaks and 15 tackle breaks.

Williams said his focus hasn’t been about what he can bring to the team but rather what he can learn from the likes of Tedesco.

James Tedesco scores for the Sydney Roosters

“For me, it’s about being amongst these players and learning from a lot of these players,” he said.

“Learning how I can play off James Tedesco. Run off him, feed off him. I’m really looking forward to the next few weeks.

“For myself coming back in, when it comes to James Tedesco, I didn’t know what to expect.

“His demeanour, the way he approaches the game. I’ve had some really deep and interesting conversations with him. There’s a lot more than meets the eye with teddy.”

NRL great Braith Anasta admitted Williams will likely need a few games to get back into full fitness after he was left fatigued following the match.

“We spoke to Sonny on the way back in, he was pretty tired, he admitted he was blowing early and he’s still got a couple of games before he gets his fitness back,” Anasta told Fox.

“He had a couple of nice touches but he definitely needs a couple of more game,”

Former Roosters and Storm premiership player Cooper Cronk added: “There’s no doubt he’s going to be an impact player for the Roosters.”

“He’s not going to play 60 minutes, but I tell you what, he’s only one big offload away from making that impact (coach) Trent Robinson needs heading into the finals.”