Singapore Exchange uses blockchain to issue $300m digital bond By Cointelegraph

Singapore Exchange uses blockchain to issue $300m digital bond
Singapore Exchange (OTC:) (SGX), a major investment holding company in Singapore, has issued its first digital bond powered by blockchain technology.
As officially announced on Sept. 1, SGX deployed its digital asset issuance platform to conduct a 400 million Singapore dollar ($294 million) 5.5-year public bond issuance for major local food and agri-business company, Olam International.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.