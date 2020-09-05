Silvio Berlusconi and Family Test Positive for Covid-19

Instagram

The former Italian Prime Minister, his girlfriend, and children have reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 after the politician hosted Flavio Briatore who also battled the deadly virus.

–

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19.

The 83-year-old media-mogul-turned-politician, who served three terms as the country’s prime minister, leaving office for the final time in 2011, was admitted to Milan’s San Raffaele Hospital on Thursday (03Sep20), according to the BBC.

He reportedly contracted the virus in Sardinia and is now being treated for pneumonia – a common complication with Covid-19 patients.

However, Licia Ronzulli, a senator for his Forza Italia party, said Berlusconi’s condition is not serious.

“A small precautionary hospitalisation was needed to monitor the progress of Covid-19 but he is fine,” she explained.

Berlusconi’s 30-year-old girlfriend, Marta Fascina, who is also a politician with the Forza Italia party, has also tested positive for the virus, as have his son Luigi and daughter Barbara.

Last month, Berlusconi, who once owned the soccer club AC Milan, reportedly hosted playboy businessman and former Formula 1 team manager Flavio Briatore at his home in Sardinia.

Briatore, a critic of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, was hospitalised after contracting the virus last week.