Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda to remain in NCB custody till September 9

Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda were arrested by the NCB officials late last night. They were arrested after the NCB secured digital and technical evidence against the two in the drugs probe linked to Rajput’s death.

Showik and Samuel were produced before Mumbai’s Esplanade Court earlier today. A leading daily reported that during the hearing, NCB sought seven-day custody of Showik and Miranda for further interrogation.

Showik and Samuel were arrested for charges like sections 20(b) that deals with production, manufacture, possession, selling, purchase and transport of cannabis, 28 (punishment for attempt to commit offences), 29 (punishment for abetment and criminal conspiracy) and 27(a) that defines punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders.