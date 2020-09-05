Shooting His Shot! Ben Simmons Caught Liking Vanessa Hudgens’ Bikini Pics

WENN

One of the photos that catch the Philadelphia 76ers player’s attention sees the ‘High School Musical’ star flaunting her body in a baby blue two-piece bikini that’s adorned with black ribbons.

–

It looks like Ben Simmons is more than ready to mingle now that he’s single again, and he apparently already has someone in his mind. The Philadelphia 76ers player has recently been caught clicking the like button on Vanessa Hudgens‘ several bikini pictures.

One of the photos that caught Ben’s attention showed Vanessa flaunting her tanned body in a baby blue two-piece bikini that was adorned with black ribbons. She paired the look with several pieces of jewelry and sunglasses as she let her raven hair dance in the wind. “Take me backkk,” so the former Disney darling wrote alongside the photo that was taken in Turks and Caicos.

<br />

Meanwhile, the other picture featured her having fun by the pool with her friend GG Magree. She showed a plentiful amount of side boob in a purple one piece with colorful stripes. Opting for bold makeup, the “High School Musical” star covered her head with a wide brim hat. She captioned the photo, “Sunday Funday.”

<br />

Ben was previously linked to Kendall Jenner. The two were dating on-and-off for years before they finally called it quits earlier this year. It’s unclear why they decided to put an end to their romance since both of them remained private when it comes to their relationship. Since then, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star has reportedly been dating another NBA star, Devin Booker.

Meanwhile, Vanessa used to date Austin Butler for nine years, but they decided to go their separate ways in January of this year. According to a source, scheduling conflicts and long distance issues played a part in their decision to break up. “They’re just shooting on two different continents and it’s a matter of distance,” an insider said at the time. “There is no bad blood at all, and they have a lot of respect for each other.”

Later on, Vanessa was rumored to be dating Kyle Kuzma after they were spotted on a dinner date together, though the rumors were later debunked as the basketball star is currently dating Winnie Harlow.