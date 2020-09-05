Sharks Chad Townsend faces five-week suspension for Kalyn Ponga shoulder charge

Cronulla Sharks star Chad Townsend is looking at a lengthy stint on the sidelines after being charged with a grade three shoulder charge on Knights fullback Kalyn Ponga.

In what was supposed to be a triumphant return from a five-week injury hiatus on Friday night, Townsend became the third player this year to be sent directly from the field during his side’s 38-10 loss to Newcastle.

Townsend can accept a three-week ban if he takes up an early guilty plea or he can challenge the charge, but risks a five-week suspension if unsuccessful.

Chad Townsend (Getty/Fox)

In other charges, Cronulla captain Wade Graham was hit with a grade two dangerous throw following a lifting tackle on Mason Lino.

Graham faces a three-week ban but can accept just a two-week suspension with an early guilty plea.

Toby Rudolf who was also involved in the tackle can avoid a suspension by accepting an early plea for a grade one dangerous throw.

NRL Highlights: Knights v Sharks – Round 17

Former Sharks star Paul Gallen after the match said the decision to send Townsend from the field was an “overaction.”

“Absolute overreaction,” Gallen told Nine’s Friday Night Knockoff.

“It was a quick tap taken by Ponga, the whistle went, they tried to stop – Chad couldn’t stop his momentum.

“I said probably 10 in the bin, but I thought it was an absolute overreaction to send him off.

“I think he will be in trouble for that (shoulder charge), but I just think it was an overreaction.”