‘Selling Sunset’ Star Mary Fitzgerald Addresses Rumors About Her ‘Fake’ Wedding to Romain Bonnet

Instagram

The real estate agent explains in a new interview that she and her husband ‘signed the paper for personal reasons’ and ‘wanted to wait until we could have our real wedding.’

–

“Selling Sunset” star Mary Fitzgerald has set the record straight about her dream wedding to Romain Bonnet last October that many deem fake. During her appearance in the Thursday, September 3 episode of “Access All Areas” on FUBAR Radio, the real estate agent insisted that their televised wedding “was absolutely real.”

“We invited all of our friends and family. We didn’t tell anybody,” she explained. “We just signed the paper for personal reasons, and then we wanted to wait until we could have our real wedding.”

“Romain’s never been married before,” she continued. “A wedding didn’t mean that much to me. I was happy to just go on a beach in Bali, and I tried very hard to do that actually. No cameras, no anything, just our closest friends.”

“They’re like, ‘The show’s fake, this is all fake.’ We’re like, ‘What are you talking about? You see all of our family! How can you fake that? That was our wedding!’ People sign a certificate all the time before they do their actual wedding,” said the TV star. She also added that two of her friends couldn’t attend the civil union ceremony, so she “waited until we can plan and do the wedding we wanted.”

Mary and Romain reportedly legally wed on March 9, 2018, at the Ventura County Courthouse before tying the knot last fall in an intimate ceremony. “It was our dream wedding,” she said of the wedding, which was attended by her “Selling Sunset” co-stars. “Neither of us are big, showy kind of people, and we just wanted the people closest to us, where it just felt sincere and comfortable. So that’s what we did.”

She went on to say, “We wanted to keep it very intimate and have our families as a big focus. And you never know when we get the cast there with all the cameras, if our families were going to feel comfortable, if there was to be some dramatic fighting with the girls.”