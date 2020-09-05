See the Most OMG Fashion Moments From the Kentucky Derby Over the Years

Fashion is in the eye of the beholder.

The Kentucky Derby kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 5! It is one of the biggest events in the equestrian world and this year’s races will mark the 146th event. Every year, it is a breeding ground for great fashion and big risks.

Sometimes it pays off—staple Dannielynn Birkhead always delights—and other times celebs will go a little too over the top with their bold, colorful looks. We see you Joey Fatone! At the end of the day, it’s all part of the fun of celebrating a day out to the course.

Luckily, we’ve rounded up the most OMG moments of pure fashion delight from the Kentucky Derby red carpet of years past. These celebrity looks did not disappoint—and these stars definitely gave it their all when it came to Southern glam and mega big hats they decided to rock. You’ve got to see it to believe it.