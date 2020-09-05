Searchers Find No Sign of Survivor in Beirut Rubble

A French technician produced three-dimensional computer scans of the building to help guide the search, and rescue workers dug with shovels and their bare hands, so as not to harm a possible survivor or damage any human remains.

The Chilean team occasionally asked everyone in the area to silence their phones so that their equipment could get a clear reading, and Flash the dog became a local celebrity, commemorated by a local artist and celebrated in montages on TV.

But by Sunday, most of the building had been searched in vain, and Mr. Lermanda, the Chilean coordinator, acknowledged that the previously detected signs of life had been the breathing of rescue workers inside the building.

On Saturday night, the only remaining area to be checked was under the rubble piled on a sidewalk near the building.

The wider anger at the Lebanese government simmered at the rescue site, where many residents and volunteers accused the state of having failed to live up to its responsibilities since the blast, including by coordinating a comprehensive search for survivors and human remains.

“This dog gave us hope, but it also made fun of the whole system,” said Riyadh al-Assad, a Lebanese engineer assisting with the rescue effort. “This building should have been excavated weeks ago.”

Flash arrived in Beirut with Topos, meaning “moles” in Spanish, less than a week ago to help find victims missing after the explosion. The group was modeled on a Mexican rescue team with the same name that was born out of the spontaneous efforts of Mexican civilians to help emergency workers after a devastating earthquake in 1985.