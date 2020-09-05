Scott McLaughlin scores 10th win of the season in Race 22 at the Townsville SuperSprint

Ford’s Scott McLaughlin scored his 10th win of the season in Race 22 at the Townsville SuperSprint.

Starting from pole position, McLaughlin effectively led for all 39 laps to claim his 53rd career victory while his rival Jamie Whincup finished fourth.

Today’s big win for McLaughlin extends his championship lead to 153 points over Whincup who currently sits in the second position.

Shane van Gisbergen’s nightmare season continued after the 2016 series champion suffered a power steering issue.

The Kiwi was forced to pit on lap 21 and was ultimately forced to retire just a few laps later.

Scott McLaughlin driver of the #17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang celebrates his win after race 22 during the Townsville SuperSprint (Getty)

“The race was going well, and the car felt good,” van Gisbergen said.

“I’m not too sure what our strategy was but unfortunately I didn’t get the chance to find out.

“The power steering let go at turn 10 so we were lucky not to end up with a damaged car, but hopefully we can fix the power steering rack for tomorrow’s two races.”

McLaughlin couldn’t hide his emotion and praised his team for the preparation that went into the race.

“We had a great qualifying car that we worked on all morning,” McLaughlin said after the race.

“We didn’t touch the race car at all from last week.

“It bodes well for us this week, I’m feeling really happy.”

Scott McLaughlin drives the #17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang during race 22 at the Townsville SuperSprint round of the 2020 Supercars Championship (Getty)

Whincup said that despite giving himself every opportunity to get in front, he simply didn’t have enough pace.

“We just weren’t quick enough today. We gave ourselves every opportunity and DC gave us an aggressive strategy to get us out in front of Chaz (Mostert) and Cam (Waters), but we didn’t quite have the car pace and balance today,” Whincup said.

“I’m not too disappointed with a P4 result but the fact that we weren’t as quick as last weekend and a failure for car #97 is a real let down for the team.

“We’ll go over the data tonight, have a good sleep, have a couple of Red Bulls in the morning and see if we can do a better job for another day of back-to-back racing.”