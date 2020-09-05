Ryan Reynolds Unveiled as ‘Marketing Robot’ After Aviation Gin Sale

Instagram

The so-called ‘Ryan Reynolds 7.8 marketing machine’ is shut down after fulfilling its mission to promote the alcoholic beverage brand in a new bizarre promo.

Ryan Reynolds is parting ways with Aviation Gin in an unique way as he has been promoting the brand before. In a new promo video posted on the brand’s official Twitter page and his own Instagram account, the former owner of the alcohol company “addresses the horse in the room” a.k.a. whether or not he will still promote the brand as he has been doing since he acquired a stake in the brand from Davos 2018.

“Hey there, it’s Ryan Reynolds from the same wooden background in my home. I just wanted to address the big news about Aviation Gin being bought by Diageo,” the Canadian actor says in the video. “Now, obviously we’re super happy and proud for our little gin brand, but I just want to assure everyone that nothing is going to change; in fact that we’re going to be working harder than ever. And all of our success is really thanks to you guys. So from our home to yours, thank you.”

The camera then pans to show Ryan’s “home” is actually a sound stage and that he’s actually a marketing robot, which then shuts down after fulfilling its mission to promote the alcoholic beverage brand. “The Ryan Reynolds version 7.8 marketing machine has been discontinued,” he says in voiceover which echoes a written statement displaying on the screen.

“After 25 years on Soundstage B, its mission to promote feature films, Canada, network television and smoth-tasting gin has been deemed successful,” the statement continues to read. “We’d like to thank Diageo, Elon Musk, the Canadian Tourism Board and Atari for their continuing support. … And also viewers like you.”

Ryan sold Aviation Gin to European beverage company Diageo for $610 million in August. In an “out of office” email, the “Deadpool” star jokingly apologized to people whom he told “to go f**k themselves in the last 24 hours” after learning how much he’d make with the deal. “My lawyers just explained how long it takes to achieve an ‘earn out’… so… turns out I’m not as George Clooney as I thought,” he wrote, appearing to reference the $1 billion deal George and Rande Gerber’s Casamigos Tequila made with Diageo in 2017.

He then listed the people he apologized to, including, “Mom, Blake [Lively], Peter, Diageo CEO, The Rock, George Clooney, Southern Glazer’s, Betty White, TGI Friday’s, Baxter, Calisthenics, AMC Theaters, Total Wine, The Number 8, Don Saladino, Darden, The Head of Alfredo Garcia, Soothing Lavender Eye Pillows.”