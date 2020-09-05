Russia says it has seen hostile comments from abroad on Navalny’s health By

Matilda Coleman
FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally to mark the 5th anniversary of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov's murder and to protest against proposed amendments to the country's constitution, in Moscow

MOSCOW () – Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Saturday it had noticed multiple hostile statements directed at Russia on the topic of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s health, after Germany said he had been poisoned with the Novichok nerve agent.

“In relation to these presumptuous comments that… (Novichok) was developed here, it is imperative to say the following,” the ministry wrote in statement.

“For many years, specialists in many Western and countries and in the specialised structures of NATO have worked with this wide-ranging group of chemical components.”

