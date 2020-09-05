Rose McGowan Makes It Her Mission to Destroy Alexander Payne After He Denies Underage Sex Claims

WENN

The ‘Charmed’ actress is furious at ‘The Descendants’ director after he insists he never crossed paths with her until 1991 when she auditioned for Playboy Channel series.

Actress Rose McGowan has threatened to “destroy” filmmaker Alexander Payne after he denied her sexual misconduct allegations against him.

“The Descendants” director shot down claims he performed a sexual act with her when she was only 15, insisting he’s certain he never knew her when she was that young, in a statement released to on Friday (04Sep20).

The former “Charmed” star chose to go public with sexual misconduct allegations against Payne last month (Aug20) in a series of tweets, writing, “You sat me down & played a soft-core porn movie you directed for Showtime under a different name. I still remember your apartment in Silverlake. You are very well-endowed. You left me on a street corner afterwards. I just want an acknowledgement and an apology. I do not want to destroy.”

Payne responded with a firm denial, writing, “What she has said about me in recent social media posts is simply untrue. Rose is mistaken in saying we met when she was fifteen, in the late 1980s. I was a full-time film student at UCLA from 1984 until 1990, and I know that our paths never crossed.”

“She claims that I showed her a ‘soft-core porn movie’ I had directed for Showtime ‘under a different name’. This would have been impossible, since I had never directed anything professionally, lurid or otherwise. I have also never worked for Showtime or directed under any name other than my own.”

“The Descendants” director went on to explain he and Rose didn’t meet until 1991, when she auditioned for a project he was making for a Playboy Channel series.

“I had no reason to question how old she was, since the role she read for required an actor who was of age. We later went out on a couple of dates and remained on friendly terms for years.”

His response has upset the actress, who raged, “F**k him and his lies… I told Payne to acknowledge and apologize, he has not. I said I didn’t want to destroy, now I do. Why do these men always lie? I will now make it a mission to expose him. I am not the only one.”

Rose added, “I want people that have watched his films to know his morals are in your mind, his thoughts have become yours. Like in his ‘comedy’ Election, where the middle-aged teacher that fantasizes having sex with his young student, Reese Witherspoon (sic). I want people to know Hollywood perpetrators show you who they are, their skewed view normalized. Men like Predator Payne… must be stopped from not only assaulting, but must also be prevented from infecting the masses with their propaganda.”