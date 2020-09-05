Robert Pattinson Allegedly Tests Positive for Covid-19, ‘The Batman’ Production Is Shut Down

Warner Bros. Pictures

The Caped Crusader depicter has reportedly been diagnosed with the deadly virus as the production of his comic book superhero movie is forced to close yet again.

–

Production on “The Batman” has stalled after someone on set tested positive for COVID-19.

Filming only recently started up again after the coronavirus shutdown and now director Matt Reeves has been forced to close the set in Leavesden, England.

“A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolating in accordance with established protocols,” a Warner Bros. spokesman confirms. “Filming is temporarily paused.”

The powers that be aren’t naming names but Vanity Fair sources claim the film’s leading man, Robert Pattinson, is the individual who is sick.

The production initially shut down in March (20), when the quarantine lockdown began and it only began again earlier this week (beg31Aug20) with cast and crew observing strict health and safety guidelines.

During last month’s (Aug20) DCFanDome virtual event, Reeves revealed he had completed a quarter of the movie, but he had enough for a trailer, which he introduced at the online fan convention.

“The Batman”, starring Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, is currently scheduled to open in theatres in October, 2021.

A spokesman for the Twilight star has yet to respond to reports he has tested positive for COVID-19.