Robert Downey Jr. Shuts Down ‘Black Widow’ Rumors

The Iron Man depicter has seemingly ruled out his possible return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he is rumored to appear in the upcoming Natasha Romanoff film.

Robert Downey Jr. will never return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The actor has appeared as Tony Stark in the MCU since 2008’s “Iron Man“, and enjoyed his ‘swan song’ in last year’s (19) “Avengers: Endgame” – the highest grossing movie of all time.

Responding to rumours that his character might make an appearance in the upcoming “Black Widow” film starring Scarlett Johansson – despite Iron Man having died in “Avengers: Endgame” – the star told the “SmartLess” podcast it was unlikely.

During the chat with actors Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes, Robert shared his thoughts on the future of the character as he was asked, “I’m assuming that the Marvel thing is at a slower speed now, or are you done with that now?” and replied, “That’s all done.”

“Black Widow” is currently due for release on 28 October (20), with the film set to revisit Scarlett Johansson’s character, Natasha Romanoff, in between 2016 instalment “Captain America: Civil War” and 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War“.

Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and David Harbour also star in the forthcoming film, which is directed by Cate Shortland.