Rhea Chakraborty’s credit card used to order drugs from the dark web?

Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty and the late actor’s former house manager Samuel Miranda are under NCB’s scrutiny. A formal arrest is yet to be made and the two are expected to be presented at a court hearing today.

As per media reports, both Showik and Miranda have admitted to having allegedly procured drugs on instructions of Rhea Chakraborty. Reports suggest that the payment for said drugs was made through the actresses credit card on the darknet. A statement by the NCB has revealed that they haven’t taken the decision to summon Rhea just yet. However, the agency has reportedly summoned Dipesh Sawant, a part of Sushant’s house staff.

The NCB already arrested some local peddlers so far stating that the dealing of drugs would take place at a football club in Bandra, Mumbai.