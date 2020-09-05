Researchers: Telmate, a messaging service used by US inmates and their families, exposed a database of messages and personal info of millions of inmates online (Paul Bischoff/Comparitech)

Paul Bischoff / Comparitech:
Researchers: Telmate, a messaging service used by US inmates and their families, exposed a database of messages and personal info of millions of inmates online — Global Tel Link-owned Telmate, which makes an app for prisoners to send messages and make calls to their friends and family …
