Researchers: Telmate, a messaging service used by US inmates and their families, exposed a database of messages and personal info of millions of inmates online (Paul Bischoff/Comparitech)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
4


Paul Bischoff / Comparitech:

Researchers: Telmate, a messaging service used by US inmates and their families, exposed a database of messages and personal info of millions of inmates online  —  Global Tel Link-owned Telmate, which makes an app for prisoners to send messages and make calls to their friends and family …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR