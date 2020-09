The Las Vegas Raiders selected Lynn Bowden Jr. in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but he won’t be making his league debut with the team.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are sending Bowden Jr. and a sixth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a fourth-round pick. The fourth-round pick is the same one the Raiders sent to the Dolphins in exchange for linebacker Raekwon McMillan last week.