RB Miller cut by Patriots





The New England Patriots cut former Pro Bowl running back Lamar Miller as the team works its way down to the 53-player roster limit, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Miller agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the team in August, but was unable to crack a deep backfield that includes Sony (NYSE:) Michel, James White, Rex Burkhead, Damien Harris and undrafted free-agent J.J. Taylor.

Miller missed all of the 2019 season after sustaining a torn ACL in the Houston Texans’ preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. He managed to get in just one week of practice after coming off the Physically Unable to Perform list in August.

The 29-year-old rushed for 2,934 yards and 13 touchdowns in three active seasons with the Texans. He also reeled in 92 receptions for 678 yards and five scores. he was a Pro Bowl selection in 2018.

Miller has rushed for 5,864 yards and 32 touchdowns and added 209 receptions for 1,565 yards with eight scores in seven active seasons with the Miami Dolphins and Texans. He was selected by the Dolphins in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

The Patriots opened the day with 77 players on the roster.

