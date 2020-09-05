Ray Fisher Refuses to Cooperate in Misconduct Investigation Into Director Joss Whedon

WENN

The Cyborg depicter is reportedly not cooperative with a third-party investigator hired by Warner Brothers to investigate the misconduct allegations against ‘Justice League’ director.

“Justice League” star Ray Fisher is apparently refusing to cooperate with a misconduct investigation into director Joss Whedon.

Back in July (20), Fisher aired his grievances against the filmmaker, accusing him of “abusive and unprofessional” behaviour.

The Cyborg actor’s claims have since caused Warner Bros. to launch a misconduct investigation into Whedon and Geoff Johns and Jon Berg, producers of the 2017 flick.

According to a statement released by studio executives, however, Fisher has not been cooperating with an independent third party investigator, who was hired at his request.

“In July, Ray Fisher’s representatives asked DC Films President Walter Hamada to talk to Mr. Fisher about his concerns during the production of Justice League,” a spokesperson wrote. “The two had previously spoken when Mr. Hamada asked him to reprise his role as Cyborg in Warner Bros.’ upcoming Flash movie, together with other members of the Justice League.”

They recalled Fisher “recounted disagreements he’d had with the film’s creative team regarding his portrayal of Cyborg, and complained that his suggested script revisions were not adopted,” adding that Hamanda, “explained that creative differences are a normal part of the production process, and that a film’s writer/director ultimately has to be in charge of these matters.”

The statement was released just hours after Fisher took to Twitter, and told his followers Hamada had attempted to “throw” Whedon and Berg “under the bus in hopes that I would relent on Geoff Johns.”

Warner Bros. chiefs denied the suggestion, with the spokesperson continuing, “Mr. Hamada also told Mr. Fisher that he would elevate his concerns to WarnerMedia so they could conduct an investigation. At no time did Mr. Hamada ever ‘throw anyone under the bus,’ as Mr. Fisher has falsely claimed, or render any judgments about the Justice League production, in which Mr. Hamada had no involvement, since filming occurred before Mr. Hamada was elevated to his current position.”

They continued, “While Mr. Fisher never alleged any actionable misconduct against him, WarnerMedia nonetheless initiated an investigation into the concerns he’d raised about his character’s portrayal. Still not satisfied, Mr. Fisher insisted that WarnerMedia hire an independent third party investigator.”

“This investigator has attempted multiple times to meet with Mr. Fisher to discuss his concerns but, to date, Mr. Fisher has declined to speak to the investigator,” it concludes.