Randolph police chief apologizes to Black man hit by cruiser

September 5, 2020 | 7:30 AM
Randolph Police Chief William Pace apologized Friday to a Black man who was hit by a police cruiser last week after he was involved in a car crash and officers had his vehicle towed.
“On behalf of the entire Randolph Police Department, I wish to apologize to Christopher Divens for the injuries he has suffered as the result of the crash, and I apologize to his family for what they are going through during this difficult ,” Pace said in a statement. “I have spoken with the family and have offered to meet with the family.”
Pace stressed that “every piece of information we have indicates that this was an accident.”
