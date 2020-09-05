R. Kelly’s Prison Attacker Claims ‘the Government Made’ Him Do It

WENN

In a handwritten legal filing, Jeremiah Shane Farmer, who has gang ties and is in jail for racketeering conspiracy, admits he’s the one who attacked the disgraced singer when he was asleep in his cell.

–

An inmate who attacked R. Kelly in jail has identified himself. In a legal filing submitted this week, Jeremiah Shane Farmer comes forward as the person who allegedly beat up the disgraced singer when he was asleep in his cell last month.

In the handwritten filing to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, the inmate, who has gang ties and murders on his record, claims “The Government Made Me Attack R. Kelly” and that he was “forced” to beat the R&B singer. He adds that he did the assault in hopes of shedding light on government corruption as he feels he was done dirty by the justice system.

He complains that the COVID-19 pandemic has made it so he could not use the library computer to make legal copies in a timely fashion and was denied legal copies of his motions by an attorney and a judge. He also claims that every attorney who has been assigned to him had been “ineffective and conspired against” him.

“Farmer, with nowhere else to turn for legal help, was forced to assault hip-hop R&B singer Robert Kelly in hopes of getting spotlight attention and world news notice to shed the light on the government corruption,” he writes.

He continues in the filing, “Due to the most blatant government corruption in Farmer’s case, and being in lockdown for R. Kelly protest, I physically beat Mr. Kelly in an attempt to shed media spotlight on Farmer’s case to prove government corruption and helping Farmer’s innocence to prevail.”

In the filing, Jeremiah includes a Bureau of Prisons incident report which details the attack incident that happened around 9:45 A.M. on August 26. The report says Jeremiah appeared to repeatedly punch Kelly in the head and torso, with a prison employee using pepper spray to end the alleged assault.

According to The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Indiana, Jeremiah is a Latin Kings gang member. He was sentenced to prison last year after found guilty of beating up two men to death with a hammer as part of a racketeering conspiracy and has been serving his time at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, the same place Kelly is currently locked up in.

R. Kelly’s prison attacker has gang ties.

Following the attack, Kelly was moved to solitary confinement.