R. Kelly’s Lawyers File Motion Asking to Speak to Prison Attacker

WENN

The attorneys representing the ‘I Believe I Can Fly’ singer have filed documents, seeking permission to talk to Jeremiah Farmer under oath following the jailhouse violence.

R. Kelly‘s lawyers are keen to question the gang member who claims he beat up the singer in a Chicago, Illinois jail cell.

The “I Believe I Can Fly” hitmaker’s legal team filed a motion on Friday (04Sep20) asking for permission to talk to Jeremiah Farmer under oath, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Farmer confirmed he was the fellow inmate who attacked Kelly at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre last month (Aug20), revealing he thought the violent act would raise the profile of his battle for freedom.

A security officer reportedly used pepper spray to separate the pair, but now Kelly’s lawyer Michael Leonard claims he believes prison guards allowed the attack to happen and only intervened after his client was injured.

“It appears that MCC personnel simply followed Mr Farmer, allowed him to carry out the attack, and then only intervened after Mr Kelly had already sustained serious injuries,” Leonard wrote in the motion.”

Kelly is behind bars facing several counts of state and federal sexual misconduct charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York, while Farmer is facing mandatory life in prison in a racketeering conspiracy, according to the publication.