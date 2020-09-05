QB Smith makes Washington roster By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . NFL: The Washington Football Team-Srimmage

Continuing a remarkable comeback, quarterback Alex Smith reportedly earned a spot on the Washington Football Team’s 53-man roster.

Citing sources, ESPN and the NFL Network both said Saturday that the 36-year-old Smith will begin the season as Washington’s No. 3 quarterback behind starter Dwayne Haskins and backup Kyle Allen. If he remains on the roster, he would likely be inactive on game days.

Smith sustained a gruesome compound fracture of his right tibia and fibula during a November 2018 game against the Houston Texans. The injury required 17 surgeries, many of them to fight a life-threatening infection. His injury and recovery were featured in an ESPN documentary released earlier this year.

Smith did not participate in any of Washington’s padded 11-on-11 workouts during the portion of training camp that was open to the media.

He completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 2,180 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 starts in his most recent season in 2018.

The 49ers drafted Smith with the No. 1 overall pick in 2005, and he played seven seasons in San Francisco and five with the Kansas City Chiefs before joining Washington in 2018. For his career, he is 94-66-1 as a starter with a 62.4 percent completion rate, 34,068 passing yards, 193 touchdown passes and 101 interceptions.

–Field Level Media

