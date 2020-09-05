Q,amp;A with Box CEO Aaron Levie on the Trump administration, Box's stock rising during the pandemic, decoding his own tweets, competing with tech giants, and more (Alex Kantrowitz/OneZero )

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Alex Kantrowitz / OneZero :

Q,amp;A with Box CEO Aaron Levie on the Trump administration, Box’s stock rising during the pandemic, decoding his own tweets, competing with tech giants, and more  —  ‘This economy is definitely not sustainable,rsquo; … the pandemic flattens much of the U.S. economy, many technology firms are doing just fine.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR