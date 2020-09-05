Q,amp;A with AI Now Institute's Amba Kak on the organization's new report detailing eight case studies of how biometric ID systems are regulated around the world (Karen Hao/MIT Technology Review)

Karen Hao / MIT Technology Review:
Q,amp;A with AI Now Institute’s Amba Kak on the organization’s new report detailing eight case studies of how biometric ID systems are regulated around the world — A new report from the AI Now Institute reveals how different regulatory approaches work or fall short in protecting communities from surveillance.
