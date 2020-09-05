Portland police made ‘multiple arrests’ overnight as city nears 100 days of protests By

© . Demonstration against police violence and systemic inequality in Portland
() – Portland Police made multiple arrests overnight on Friday as the Oregon city nears 100 days of demonstrations against racism and police brutality.
“Yes, we have made multiple arrests tonight”, a Portland Police spokesman told in an emailed statement after police had declared a gathering as “unlawful”.
“Officers will continue to make targeted arrests of those who fail to adhere to this order. The gathering at N Lombard St and N Campbell Ave has been declared an unlawful assembly”, police said earlier on Twitter.
