Port Adelaide youngster Zak Butters facing suspension for high hit on Kangaroos star Jy Simpkin

Port Adelaide youngster Zak Butters could face a suspension after a high bump left Kangaroos star Jy Simpkin concussed in third quarter of Port’s win on Saturday night.

Butters’ bump was a rare sour moment in an otherwise comfortable outing for the AFL ladder-leaders who ran away 11. 12. (78) to 6. 6. (42) winners at Metricon Stadium.

With Simpkin in possession of the ball in the middle of the ground, Butters connected with his chin on a solid bump, leaving the Kangaroos star briefly dazed before he crashed to the turf.

The 19-year-old’s act is likely to be deemed as careless conduct with high contact, with the AFL’s Match Review Officer to determine if it is graded as medium or high impact.

A medium impact grading could see Butters suspended for one week, while a high impact grading will see him miss two weeks.

A side by side split of Butters prior to and during the bump on Simpkin in the third quarter (Seven Network)

Head-high contact has been a point of emphasis for the AFL this season, and Geelong great Cameron Mooney said Butters’ decision to bump when having the opportunity to tackle could cost him in the eyes of the MRO.

“The fact that he had the choice to tackle when you don’t tackle and you choose to bump, you see there he actually threw his shoulder into the contest,” he told Fox Footy.

“He is definitely going to see a week. I hope it’s only one week, but more than likely he might get two, unfortunately.”

Interestingly, Kangaroos skipper Jack Ziebell appeared to seek retribution on Butters after his hit on Simpkin, levelling out the youngster with a hard, but fair bump in the final quarter.

Following the match, Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley refused to pass judgement on the incident, but insisted that Butters was a “fair” player.

“I’ve seen it pretty clearly and as is always the case, it’s not my job to sit there and pass judgement on if it was right or wrong,” he said in his post-match press conference.

Kangaroos coach Rhyce Shaw said Simpkin appeared fine after the match in the changerooms (Getty)

“All I know is Zak is a tiny little fella who goes hard at the footy as best he possibly can and is fair.

“You’ve seen not long after that when Ziebell comes running at him too, he just plays it the same way each time.

“There’s other people who take control of that and right now I should sit back and wait for them to give us an outcome.”

Butters has been one of the shining lights this season for the Power, and if he is suspended for two weeks, the addition of the pre-finals bye week could mean he will come into Port Adelaide’s first final having not played in close to a month.

According to Bulldogs great Brad Johnson, Butters had put himself in danger of losing all the “momentum” he had created in his impressive second AFL season.

“He’s a guy who has been good all year and he’s halted his momentum by doing that,” he told Fox Footy.

Former captain Travis Boak was sensational again for Port Adelaide, with a game-high 34 disposals (Getty)

“When you halt your momentum in this competition, it can be difficult to come back in three weeks’ time and get going again because you lose your flow.”

Kangaroos coach Rhyce Shaw said that he had spoken to Simpkin after the game and he “seemed okay”, but said the medical staff made the quick decision to rule him out for the remainder of the match after seeing the vision of the incident.

Mired in a horror 2020 season, North Melbourne was competitive in the first half before being blown out in a third quarter which saw Port pile on six goals to two.

The ladder-leaders were spurred by the veteran midfield trio of Travis Boak, Tom Rockliff and Ollie Wines who each had 30 disposals or more.

Wines added two goals to his prolific night, while leading goal-kicker Charlie Dixon also added another two goals.

North Melbourne’s efforts were led by talented youngster Luke Davies-Uniacke, who continued his impressive second season with 23 disposals, while Jed Anderson added 24 disposals.

Port Adelaide will look to maintain its spot at the top of the ladder when it hosts Essendon next Saturday in a twilight fixture, while North Melbourne will face Fremantle on Saturday afternoon.