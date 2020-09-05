Pop Culture Anniversaries Of The Week Sept. 4

1.
First, five years ago on Aug. 30, Miley Cyrus hosted the VMAs — leading to the infamous “Miley, what’s good?” moment with Nicki Minaj.
2.
Sixteen years ago, on Aug. 29, Beyoncé wore a very ’00s look at the VMAs.
3.
And 14 years ago on Sept. 1, Beyoncé released her album B’Day — the same week as, well, her birthday. Notable bops include “Déjà Vu,” “Irreplaceable,” and “Beautiful Liar.”
4.
Two years ago, on Aug. 31, A Star Is Born had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.
5.
Four years ago, also on Aug. 31, La La Land had its Venice Film Festival premiere.
6.
And nine years ago, on Sept. 3, the pandemic movie Contagion premiered at the Venice Film Festival as well.
7.
Six years ago, on Aug. 31, Sam Smith released their hit ballad “I’m Not the Only One.”
8.
Five years ago, on Aug. 28, The Weeknd released his album Beauty Behind the Madness. Notable bops include “Can’t Feel My Face,” “The Hills,” and “Often”:
9.
Fifteen years ago, Mariah Carey was dominating the Billboard Hot 100.
10.
Five years ago, on Aug. 28, Justin Bieber released his single “What Do You Mean?” — marking a more mature sound for the singer.
11.
Finally, 18 years ago on Sept. 4, Kelly Clarkson won American Idol.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!