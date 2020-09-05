Photos Of Rihanna With Face Injuries Surface, Her Rep Confirms It’s Due To A Scooter Accident (Photos)

Roommates, the internet became very concerned after photos of Rihanna with facial bruises surfaced online. It seems as though our favorite bad gyal was out in Los Angeles (Santa Monica to be exact) grabbing a bite to eat at Giorgio Baldi’s restaurant. Paps caught wind of Rih’s late night craving and snapped a few photos. In the photos you can clearly see Rihanna has a black eye and a few other facial lacerations. Check out the photos below:





According to TMZ, the facial injuries come from an e-scooter accident. TMZ reports that they contacted Rihanna’s rep and they confirmed that Rihanna was riding around on her e-scooter and it apparently flipped over, causing her to fall on her face. Rih’s rep also reportedly said that the injuries look much worse than what they are.

Judging by the photos, it just looks like Rihanna was on a quick food run as she wasn’t spotted with anyone else and only removed her glasses for a brief moment before rolling up her window and enjoying the rest of her night. Despite the accident, Rih has a lot to celebrate with the launch of her new skincare line ‘Fenty Beauty.’ And though we’re all still waiting on that Fenty music, she’s been keeping busy growing her empire and doing philanthropic work!

Wishing our girl Rih a speedy recovery!

