PGA Tour Championship leaderboard 2020: Live golf scores, results from Saturday’s Round 2

The 2020 PGA Tour season officially draws to a close this weekend with the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club.

Although two majors still remain on the reshuffled golf calendar, the FedEx Cup playoffs determine the regular season champion across three tournaments, culminating in the Tour Championship. Dustin Johnson enters the weekend outside Atlanta sporting a two-stroke lead after a win at the Northern Trust and a heartbreaking runner-up finish to Jon Rahm in last week’s BMW Championship. Rahm’s clutch 66-foot birdie putt in a sudden-death playoff pulled him into second place in the FedEx Cup standings.

The Tour Championship is different from the other two FedEx Cup playoff events because golfers are awarded a handicap based on their points standings.

Johnson, who finished the season with 3,471 points, started at 10 under par when he teed off in Round 1. Rahm (8 under), Justin Thomas (7 under), Webb Simpson (6 under) and Collin Morikawa (5 under) were within striking distance to round out the top five. Players who ranked 6-10 in points started at 4 under, followed by 11-15 at 3 under, 16-20 at 2 under, 21-25 at 1 under and 26-30 at even par.

Here’s a full breakdown of how the FedEx Cup playoff system works and the format used to determine a champion this weekend. The winner takes home the FedEx Cup and, more importantly, the $15 million prize that comes with it.

Tour Championship leaderboard 2020

How to watch the PGA Tour Championship

NBC and Golf Channel have live coverage of the Tour Championship in 2020. The tournament airs exclusively on Golf Channel for the first two days before shifting to NBC for the final rounds Saturday and Sunday. You can stream the Tour Championship on both networks’ subscription services, on PGA Tour Live or via fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

Here is the full breakdown for the Tour Championship TV schedule (all times Eastern):

Date Time Coverage Friday, Sept. 4 1-6 p.m. Golf Channel, fuboTV Saturday, Sept. 5 1-6 p.m. Golf Channel, fuboTV Sunday, Sept. 6 1-3 p.m. Golf Channel, fuboTV 3-7 p.m. NBC, fuboTV Monday, Sept. 7 noon-1:30 p.m. Golf Channel, fuboTV 1:30-6 p.m. NBC, fuboTV

Tour Championship tee times

Here is the complete list of Tour Championship tee times for Saturday’s Round 2 (all times Eastern):

Round 2: Saturday, Sept. 5