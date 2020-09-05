Paulson & Co. increased stake in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. By .com

On the 2nd of September, Paulson & Co. bought 2.3 million International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) shares for $3.3 million at an average price of $1.40 per share.
Shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. are down -0.72% since the transaction.

Paulson & Co.’s holding in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. increased to about 62 million shares with the purchase.

Paulson & Co. first bought International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. stock in the third quarter of 2010.
Paulson & Co. also owns AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU), SPDR Gold Shares (NYSE:), NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) and Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE:).
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is its number four position by number of shares and market value among gold & silver stocks.

