Paulson & Co. increased stake in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. By .com

© . Paulson & Co. increased stake in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
On the 2nd of September, Paulson & Co. bought 2.3 million International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) shares for $3.3 million at an average price of $1.40 per share.
Shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. are down -0.72% since the transaction.
Paulson & Co.’s holding in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. increased to about 62 million shares with the purchase.
Paulson & Co. first bought International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. stock in the third quarter of 2010.
Paulson & Co. also owns AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU), SPDR Gold Shares (NYSE:), NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) and Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE:).
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is its number four position by number of shares and market value among gold & silver stocks.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.