Patrick Mahomes Proposed to Fiancee Brittany Lynne Because She’s Pregnant

It’s been reported that the 25-year-old got pregnant on purpose because she knew expecting a baby would force the Kansas City Chief quarterback to marry her.

–

Patrick Mahomes is now engaged to Brittany Lynne, though it appears the reason behind the decision is not as good as one would have expected. It’s been reported that the NFL star only proposed to her longtime partner because she’s pregnant.

Multiple reports suggested that Brittany might be eating for two because she follows a lot of mommy and baby clothing brands on Instagram. An insider additionally stated Brittany got pregnant on purpose because she knew that expecting a baby would force Patrick to marry her.

Both Patrick and Brittany have yet to respond to the rumors.

Patrick and Brittany announced their engagement earlier this week, with the former getting down on one knee in one of the suites at Arrowhead Stadium. The suite was filled with candles, flowers and a glowing sign that read, “Will You Marry Me.” For her engagement ring, Patrick chose a band that featured an enormous emerald diamond.

Brittany gushed over their engagement through an Instagram post, “On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us. It’s always us, it’s always you and me. The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment, will NEVER leave my mind!” She might be referring to the fact that Patrick’s team, Kansas City Chiefs, received their Super Bowl LIV championship rings on the day of their engagement.

Brittany continued, “You made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond.”

<br />

Patrick and Brittany have been dating for a long time. The lovebirds first met in highschool as Brittany was his senior in school.