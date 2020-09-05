Paramedic seriously injured in road rage attack after breaking up fight

A private paramedic has been seriously injured after being dragged 40 metres down the road on a car bonnet after trying to break up a fight between a man and a woman in Sydney’s west.

A 44-year-old man is now facing a raft of serious charges over the alleged road rage attack.

Emergency services were called to assist the injured paramedic on a raceway at Eastern Creek around 3.15pm yesterday.

The paramedic was seriously injured when he was dragged 40 metres down the road on the bonnet of a Ford Falcon before hitting the tarmac. ()

The 54-year-old was carried on the bonnet of a Ford Falcon XR8 for about 40 metres before falling to the ground.

He had intervened in a heated row between a 44-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, who are known to each other, when the man returned to his vehicle and drove at him.

The suspect then drove off.

The alleged victim was treated at the scene for head and leg injuries before being taken to Westmead Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police have arrested a 44-year-old man over the alleged road rage attack. ()

A search then ensued for the 44-year-old man.

Police located his Ford sedan stopped on Ettalong Road in Greystanes and attempted to pull it over, but it took off.

Authorities attempted to chase the vehicle but had to call off the pursuit due to the car’s manner of driving.

PolAir were called in to search for the car, which was tracked to a car park on Distribution Road in Seven Hills.

The driver allegedly ran from the vehicle but was chased down by police and arrested.

The 44-year-old was taken to Blacktown Hospital for mandatory testing before being taken to the nearby police station at around midnight.

He has now been charged with a range of serious offences, including stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm, common assault, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention.