Pamela Anderson in Sexy ‘Tryst’ With Her Bodyguard After 12-Day Marriage to Jon Peters

The former ‘Baywatch’ star has reportedly fallen for her security guard, who has been working with her for nearly two years, during the coronavirus lockdown.

–

Pamela Anderson has apparently moved on following her whirlwind romance with Jon Peters. The 53-year-old actress is reportedly dating her bodyguard, who is in his 40s, in what is dubbed by her pals as “the pandemic’s sexiest tryst.”

Sources tell Page Six that the security guard, whose name is not revealed, has been working as the blonde bombshell’s bodyguard for nearly two years, but they’ve become an item during the lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “The pandemic has been wild for Pamela,” dishes a so-called insider. “She has a serious love interest.”

Gushing about Pamela’s alleged new beau, the friend says, “He’s in his 40s. A real man, finally. He knows how to handle her. It’s very cool to see.” The source adds of how the bodyguard makes the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant feel, “She’s completely comfortable, and they’re never out of each other’s sight.”

Claiming that the couple’s relationship is “exclusive,” the source reveals that Pamela’s new man has been living in her home in Vancouver. The pair are said to be spending their time “jetting around Canada, camping out at chic hotels.”

While Pam’s new guy is not new to security business, she’s allegedly his first celebrity client since he previously worked for corporations. “He’s not a Hollywood insider. That’s perfect for Pamela,” says the source.

As to her professional life, Pamela is said to be keeping herself busy as the new creative director for social-media platform Jasmin.com, where influencers can chat privately with their fans. “It’s fun and mischievous – not unlike her romance,” the pal says of the website.

Pamela, who was previously married to Tommy Lee, Kid Rock and Rick Salomon, caught media attention earlier this year with her surprised wedding to Hollywood producer Jon Peters in January. They, however, separated after only 12 days of marriage and it was not without drama as he claimed that he paid off her large debts, which she denied. Meanwhile, Pam accused him of trying to control her career.