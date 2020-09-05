OnePlus 8T reportedly launches in October with 120Hz OLED, Snapdragon 865+

OnePlus’ “oneplus_8t” render. The rest of the images in this gallery will be the old OnePlus 8 Pro, since they’re nearly identical.

The OnePlus 8 Pro.

Ron Amadeo

New this year is the hole-punch camera.

Ron Amadeo

The back of this one is a VERY vibrant blue color.

Ron Amadeo

The camera arrangement looks like the OnePlus 7 Pro, but it’s bigger. There’s some extra sensors on the side: a 5MP color filter, laser autofocus system, and LED flash.

Ron Amadeo

The camera bump is very tall.

Ron Amadeo

Here’s the OnePlus 8 Pro camera bump (left) next to the 7 Pro.

Ron Amadeo

Along the side, you can see OnePlus’ trademark three-position mute switch has returned.

Ron Amadeo

USB-C on the bottom, plus one of the stereo speakers, and the SIM tray. There’s no headphone jack.

Ron Amadeo

A side angle. Notice the screen is so curved you can see it from the side.

Ron Amadeo

If you’re OnePlus, what do you do to follow the fantastic OnePlus 8 Pro released earlier this year? If the latest rumors from Android Central are to be believed, the answer is apparently “not much.” The site has specs for the upcoming OnePlus 8T, and you’ve got to look very closely to see any difference between it and the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Android Central lists the OnePlus 8T with a 120Hz OLED panel, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The site says the back will have four cameras, a 48MP main camera, 16MP wide-angle, 5MP macro, and a 2MP depth lens. These are supposed to be the OnePlus 8T specs, but they also all describe the existing OnePlus 8 Pro. The only real differences in the new model are the screen size—which, at 6.55 inches, is a bit smaller than the 6.78-inch 8 Pro—the slightly upgraded Snapdragon 865+ SoC, and a better 48MP sensor than the cheaper OnePlus 8 (which had a worse sensor than the OnePlus 8 Pro).

The front design looks pretty much identical to the OnePlus 8 Pro, too. OnePlus included a “oneplus_8t” image in the company’s latest release of the Android 11 beta, and it looks just like the 8 Pro, with thin bezels and a single hole-punch camera in the top left. Smartphones all kind of look the same nowadays, but other options would have been a dual front-camera setup in the OnePlus Nord or a fancy new under-display camera.

Most companies release their phones on a rigid yearly schedule, so you can probably guess that the 8T will be released a year after the 7T. Android Central says, “OnePlus is planning to unveil the OnePlus 8T by the end of the month or in the first week of October.”