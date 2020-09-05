OnePlus 8T features a 6.55-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate: report

This year, OnePlus has released the Nord, the 8, and the 8 Pro, and now, reportedly the company plans to launch another device codenamed ‘Kebab,’ also known as the 8T.
The OP8T features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Android Central insider’s source also confirmed that the device sports four cameras on the rear, including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel depth-of-field lens. Reportedly, the OP8T’s primary shooter has a newer imaging sensor that should shoot photos than the company’s previous handsets.
Other specs include a Snapdragon 865+ chipset, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, OxygenOS 11 and Android 11 out of the box.
OnePlus reportedly has plans to unveil the 8T by the end of the month or the first week of October. The OnePlus 7T launched on September 28th last year, so this timeline makes sense.
An earlier leaked render showcased the OnePlus 8T design. You can take a look at images of the device, here.
Image Credit: Oxygenupdater.com
Source: Android Central