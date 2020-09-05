One player on every NFL team who is ready to make “the leap”

In every NFL season breakout stars emerge, and there’s plenty of anticipation for those players going into 2020. Here’s a look at one player from each NFL team who could be set to take a leap forward this year.
Murray was the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019 and could be on the cusp of becoming a star this season. Arizona has added talent, led by star wideout DeAndre Hopkins, and the multi-dimensional Murray contributed 24 touchdowns in his rookie season.
Ridley took a step forward last season, though it was disrupted by injury. He has 17 touchdowns in his first two seasons and should get more looks after Mohamed Sanu was traded last year and Austin Hooper left via free agency.
Brown’s rookie season was disturbed by a nagging foot injury, yet he was his team’s most explosive wideout with 584 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games. He’s unlikely to put up elite numbers in the Ravens offense but could be a great deep threat in Year 2.
Singletary shared carries with Frank Gore last season but made the most of his opportunities with 775 rushing yards and 5.1 yards per carry. He’s expected to see more work now that Gore is gone on a team that loves to run the ball, making him a strong breakout candidate.
Burns had an impressive rookie season with 7.5 sacks, and he did so with limited snaps, especially in the second half of the season. With major turnover on the Panthers defense this offseason, Burns should see more playing time and sack opportunities.
Miller had a great rookie season with seven touchdowns but didn’t take the jump many expected in his sophomore season with 656 yards and only two scores. With the possible switch to Nick Foles, the Bears offense could get a jolt in the passing game, leading to more production for Miller in his third season.
Carlos Dunlap and Geno Atkins get most of the attention on Cincinnati’s defensive line, but Hubbard has made his name known over his first two seasons with a total of 14.5 sacks. After becoming a starter last year, he could take another step forward in his third year.
There were high hopes for Mayfield last season, especially with the addition of Odell Beckham, but the end result was a disaster. Cleveland has some improvements on the offensive line and a coaching change can jump-start Mayfield’s career.
With Byron Jones going elsewhere, Awuzie inherits the role as the Cowboys No. 1 cornerback this season. He’s been a solid and productive corner in three years with the team but could become more of a household name this year.
Sutton already took a big step forward last year following the trade of Emmanuel Sanders, finishing this season with 72 receptions for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns. He built a rapport with rookie Drew Lock last year and could take another leap in 2020.
The Lions are counting on Okudah, the third overall pick in this year’s draft, to replace elite cornerback Darius Slay. Rookie cornerbacks are risky to count on, but the Ohio State has the talent and skills to make a huge impact this year.
Aaron Rodgers hasn’t had much help at receiver recently beyond Davante Adams, but the Packers are hoping that changes this season. They’ve made limited moves, but Valdes-Scantling could be a breakout candidate, showing flashes of playmaking ability in his first two seasons.
Fuller has been productive when on the field in his first four seasons, averaging 53 yards per game for his career. Unfortunately, he simply can’t stay healthy, averaging just over 10 games per season. With the loss of DeAndre Hopkins, Houston is counting on Fuller to step in as the team’s top wideout. He will see plenty of work if he can stay on the field.
Turay showed good flashes in his 2018 rookie season with four sacks but was able to play only four games last season due to injury. He could earn a starting job opposite Justin Houston at defensive end this year and wouldn’t get much attention from offenses with star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner also added to the team. If Turay is healthy, the stars are aligned for a breakout campaign.
Jack missed five games last year, slowing his progress to stardom. With the losses of Calais Campbell and Jalen Ramsey, Jack has an opportunity to become the leader on Jacksonville’s defense and make a big jump after missing time in 2019.
Hardman was a perfect fit for the Chiefs in his rookie season as a speedster who averaged 20.7 yards per reception. He got more comfortable as the season progressed and should get additional attention now that he’s more familiar with the Chiefs elite offense.
Jacobs had an impressive 1,316 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns in 13 games during his rookie season. As good as he looked as a rookie, Jacobs could get additional work with a year under his belt in the NFL.
Ekeler showed he could handle the role as a starter early last season when Melvin Gordon held out, and he was rewarded with a contract extension. With Gordon gone for good, Ekeler should easily top the 224 touches he had last season as the team’s starter.
The Rams moved on from Brandin Cooks’ contract in the offseason, trading him to Houston. As a result, Reynolds is likely to be promoted as the Rams regular No. 3 wideout. He’s shown flashes at times early in his career but should benefit from additional snaps.
Williams went undrafted last year due to off-field concerns but showed his raw ability with 428 yards and three touchdowns in eight games before suffering a knee injury. Miami has high hopes for Williams’ return in a developing offense.
After trading Stefon Diggs, the Vikings need other receivers to step up this season. Smith is a strong candidate after producing well as the team’s No. 2 tight end in his rookie season with 311 yards and two touchdowns.
The Patriots lose notable pass rushers seemingly on an annual basis, yet the defense continues to play well. After losing Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins, Winovich is one of the names the team is counting on. He had 5.5 sacks in limited snaps during his rookie season and will see more chances this year.
The Saints traded up to get Davenport in the 2018 draft, but the results haven’t been as hoped yet with 10.5 sacks in two seasons. He still shows plenty of raw ability as a pass rusher, so the team hopes he can put it all together in his third season.
Jones’ rookie season was hit-or-miss. The Giants saw a lot of good from the rookie, but he also threw 12 picks and fumbled a league-high 18 times in only 13 games. New York needs more ball security from Jones this year, but he’s shown big upside already.
Darnold’s second NFL season was disrupted by mono, but he really progressed late in the year and finished 7-6 as a starter. The numbers haven’t been overly impressive yet, but the third season is often when quarterbacks break out in the league.
Sanders got more work in his rookie season as the year progressed, eventually becoming Philadelphia’s starting running back. He finished with 1,327 yards from scrimmage, getting regular snaps beginning in Week 11. With a bigger workload expected, Sanders could quickly become one of the elite backs in the NFL.
Johnson upstaged second-year wideout James Washington during his rookie season, with 59 catches for 680 yards and five touchdowns despite sub-par quarterback play in Pittsburgh. With Ben Roethlisberger returning from injury this year, Johnson could make a huge leap forward.
The 49ers wideout room isn’t looking great between the loss of Emmanuel Sanders and Deebo Samuel’s injury that could keep him out for the start of the year. The 49ers are forced to count on rookie Brandon Aiyuk, but Bourne is probably a better bet to fill the void. The fourth-year wideout has been productive over the last two years when on the field with touchdowns.
Seattle got almost no contribution from Collier, their first-round pick, in his rookie season. With the loss of Jadeveon Clowney, the pressure will be on Collier to take a step forward, and he will likely see far more snaps. The team seems to still have confidence in the TCU alum.
Most of the attention is rightfully on Tampa Bay’s passing game in 2020 following the additions of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. However, Jones could also be ready to take a leap if he can hold off rookie Ke’Shawn Vaughn to be the team’s starting running back. Jones emerged as the starter late last season, finishing with over 1,000 yards from scrimmage.
The Titans have liked what they’ve seen of Landry in his first two seasons with 13.5 sacks, including last year. They added Vic Beasley to help take some pressure off Landry and hope he can reach well into the double-digits in sacks during his third year.
Washington’s defensive line is loaded with high draft picks including Payne, the 13th overall choice in 2018. He’s shown flashes in his first two seasons but should see less attention from offenses with the addition of potential rookie star Chase Young. 2020 could be the time Payne joins the elite pass rushing interior linemen in the NFL.