One dead, one arrested after late night call about disturbance involving a gun in Berthoud

The Larimer Country Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible homicide in Berthoud.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the 800 block of Douglas Place at 1:45 Saturday morning on reports of a disturbance involving a gun, according to a news release.

On the scene, deputies found one man, age 37, dead and took another man, also 37, into custody, the release says.

The sheriff’s office did not say if the dead man was shot. The cause and manner of death will be released later by the Larimer County Coroner’s office. His identity and that of the man taking into custody have not been released at this . Sheriff’s office officials say there is no threat to the public in relation to the ongoing investigation.

Berthoud is located between Longmont and Loveland in the southeastern corner of Larimer County. The 800 block of Douglas Place is near Berthoud High School.