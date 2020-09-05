One dead, one arrested after late night call about disturbance involving a gun in Berthoud

Matilda Coleman
The Larimer Country Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible homicide in Berthoud.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the 800 block of Douglas Place at 1:45 Saturday morning on reports of a disturbance involving a gun, according to a news release.

