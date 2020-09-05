NRL news | Sonny Bill Williams Roosters comeback, rush of blood early in return

Sonny Bill Williams earned a solid pass mark in his NRL comeback – barring one moment of wild over-enthusiasm.

Williams, 35, played his first NRL game since 2014 as the Roosters beat the Raiders 18-6 in Canberra.

The cross-code megastar played 14 minutes off the bench, notching 37 metres from seven runs, an offload and six tackles (none missed).

Sonny Bill Williams takes a run during his NRL comeback for the Sydney Roosters. (Getty)

“It’s what I expected, basically a cameo appearance, was always going to be short minutes,” Eels legend Peter Sterling said on The Sunday Footy Show.

“Signs of better things to come but that was always going to be the case.

“His first involvement that I saw when he went out there, he might have been the ‘A’ defender, he raced up and he put himself so far out of where he should have been. He chased three players across.

“Trent Robinson, the first thing I’m going to say [if I’m him] is, ‘Sonny, we know you’re enthusiastic but just stay where you’re needed to be!’

“He got gassed, which was to be expected, but he’ll be better for the run and he’ll get more minutes next time.

“He won’t be as nervous the next time, either. You could see the nerves there, understandably, but that’s out of the way now.”

Roosters great and NSW coach Brad Fittler added: “He’s never played in the middle before. He gets out and like you (Sterling) said, he starts chasing people around; he wouldn’t have had a clue, in the heat of the moment!

“But they had a couple of defensive sets on his line and I was just watching him; you could see he was trying to steer his way with the team. They’ve got such good defence, the Roosters, but to come into that would have been pretty tough, so well done.”

Sonny Bill Williams is tackled by Raiders players during his NRL comeback for the Roosters. (Getty)

Fittler said that Williams had managed to get through his comeback without trying to over-play his hand.

“He was good. There was a couple of impressive things,” Fittler said on The Sunday Footy Show.

“The Roosters only used three interchanges up to that point, so you knew when Sonny goes on there was going to be some people going on to help him as well.

“The big thing was he held his nerve. He hit the line and four blokes came to up-end him and he got an offload and the next time he ran the ball, I think there was another offload involved and a tip-on.

“It’s a big thing that Sonny does, he goes out there and there’s a lot on his mind that he wants to achieve and wants to do. But he just allows himself to go in and back his instincts, he didn’t sort of tighten up.

“It was only 14 minutes but it was a great 14 minutes, I thought.”

Sonny Bill Williams receives a pass during his NRL comeback for the Sydney Roosters. (Getty)

Sharks great Paul Gallen said that Williams, a 2013 premiership winner with the Roosters, would be best served keeping his game simple.

The former All Black’s return came amid reports that his presence was worth a staggering $32 million in publicity for the NRL.

“He’s only going to get better,” Gallen said on The Sunday Footy Show.

“Everything Sonny brings to the team, brings to the game … whether those figures are correct or not, who knows, but certainly the positive thing is we’re talking about the game, we’re talking about rugby league, we’re talking about Sonny Bill being back in it.

“I think he’s going to make their team better. Freddy, you said he’s got a lot on his mind, I think he’s just got to go into that team and play his role within that team. They’ve got such good players, they’ve got such good structures.

“He doesn’t need to be the Sonny Bill where he’s trying to flick-pass and offload through the line. He’s just got to play his role and when he gets fitter and stronger over the next few weeks, hopefully for him and the Roosters he improves.

“It’s a long time out and the game has totally changed. Six years … the game has totally changed from this year to last year, let along six years ago.

“He hasn’t played at this level. He’s played union; I’m not bagging rugby union but it’s not as intense or as fast as rugby league.

“You throw on top of it the rule changes that are in place now, it’s a different game.”