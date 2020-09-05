NRL news | Manly’s Josh Schuster played ‘best debut ever’, Benji Marshall says

Highly-rated Manly youngster Josh Schuster just delivered the best debut Benji Marshall has ever seen.

The young five-eighth, 19, was playing his first NRL game against Wests Tigers legend Marshall, playing his 321st match.

Schuster played 64 minutes before succumbing to cramp, with the highlight a slick no-look pass to captain Daly Cherry-Evans, who then put winger Jorge Taufua over for a try in the corner. No-look balls have featured prominently on Schuster’s sensational junior highlight reels.

Marshall, one of the most exciting players in NRL history, said that Schuster’s confidence in bossing around his team was unusual and highly impressive.

Manly’s Josh Schuster. (Getty)

“I’ve got to say – the kid on the other team, it was the best debut I’ve seen from a young kid in my time, ever,” Marshall told Fox League.

“Absolutely [he’s got a big future]. Remember his name because I tell you what, he was commanding the ball in the game, where kids don’t usually do that. I was really impressed with him.”

Schuster was given a huge rap by NSW State of Origin coach Brad Fittler ahead of his debut.

“As far as talent goes, he is right at the top of the list of all the young kids around,” Fittler told Wide World of Sports’ The Mole.

“I’m actually surprised it took Des [Hasler] so long into the season to give him a chance.”

Manly has had an ongoing headache as to who will partner Cherry-Evans in the halves. There was speculation ahead of the season that Schuster may get a far earlier opportunity.

He is now firmly in a mix that includes Dylan Walker, Lachlan Croker and Cade Cust. Walker, a former Test player who is currently injured, remains contracted to the club for next season but has been linked with a possible move to join old Sea Eagles coach Trent Barrett at Canterbury.