NRL news | Dragons new coach, David Furner chances boosted by interview

Former Canberra coach David Furner has made a late charge for the vacant Dragons coaching position for next season.

Ex-Broncos and Panthers coach Anthony Griffin remains the favourite for the job, but Furner has closed the gap between the pair after zoom interviews were conducted by the club late last week.

An announcement by the Dragons is expected in coming days.

Furner, currently an assistant coach at Newcastle, impressed the board with his plans and vision for the club.

“He probably presented the best case of the contenders in the interview phase,” a Dragons insider told Wide World of Sports.

“He talked some good sense and gave us plenty to think about.”

The job has come down to a race in four, with caretaker coach Dean Young and ex-Wigan boss Shaun Wane still in contention but rank outsiders.

Griffin’s chances received a setback on Sunday with revelations in Nine Newspapers that his social media accounts contained controversial views on US President Donald Trump and Australian One Nation senator Pauline Hanson, and the Black Lives Matter movement.

The accounts have been shut down in recent days.