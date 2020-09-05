Nipsey Hussle’s Sister Reveals His Son’s Heartbreaking Wish for His Birthday

Instagram

In a post shared on her Instagram Stories, Samantha Smith shares what Kross Asghedom, whom the late rapper shared with his girlfriend Lauren London, wants for his 4th birthday.

Nipsey Hussle‘s son Kross Asghedom recently turned 4 years old and he had a simple, but heartbreaking wish for his birthday. While most boys would be delighted with toys as presents, Kross only wanted a little piece of thing to keep the memory of his father.

It’s Nipsey’s sister Samantha Smith who revealed Kross’ birthday wish. In a post shared on her Instagram Stories, she said that the boy wanted nothing but a picture of him and his late father. “I asked Kross what he wanted for his birthday he said a picture of him and his daddy,” Samantha wrote, along with a throwback photo of her brother holding his son.

Meanwhile, on Monday, August 31, Kross’ mother Lauren London posted a birthday tribute to her son. Sharing a photo of the birthday boy in a bright blue outfit while pumping his fist into the air, she captioned it, “My Little Prince. Son of Ermias. You Are Love. You will Soar. I am Honored to Be Your Mommy. Happiest Birthday Kross The Boss.”

Samantha also shared a sweet post in honor of “Kross the boss” on Instagram. “I see you I see my brother,” she wrote along with a photo of her with Kross. “I see you I see a strong warrior ready to take on a world and make your imprint. I knew you before you got here! Connected to you in earlier lifetimes and I’m grateful to experience you once more. Aunties baby. I love you Kross the Boss. Happy Birthday.”

Nipsey died on March 31, 2019 after he was shot outside his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles. His son Kross was only two years old at the time. The “Racks in the Middle” spitter also had a daughter, 11-year-old Emani, from a previous relationship with Tanisha Foster.