Nikki Bella Left Alone With Newborn Son Without Any Help as Fiance Returns to Work for ‘DWTS’

The ‘Total Bellas’ star says she has no help at home as she’s navigating motherhood for the first time while baby daddy Artem Chigvintsev is back to work for ‘Dancing with the Stars’.

Nikki Bella is going it alone as a new mum after her fiance Artem Chigvintsev returned to work on “Dancing with the Stars“.

The “Total Bellas” star welcomed her son Matteo Artemovich with fiance Artem Chigvintsev last month (Jul20) – just one day before her twin sister Brie gave birth to her second child, son Buddy Dessert, with her wrestler husband Daniel Bryan.

During a new episode of her “The Bellas” podcast, the 36-year-old wrestler-turned-reality TV star opened up about taking care of her newborn son while her partner trains for the ballroom dancing TV show.

“Artem is on Dancing With the Stars and that has left me alone with Matteo and because of Covid, I don’t have any help. It’s just me,” Nikki revealed.

Dancers on the show have reportedly been requested to live and quarantine apart from their families in a bid to keep the production safe, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Nikki did add that she does get a “little help” from Brie and husband Daniel, gushing, “They’ve been amazing.”

Artem’s return to the show comes after he was dropped from the professional dancer line-up last season, leaving the star disappointed. He previously told “Good Morning America“, “I just can’t wait to get back… And I want to dedicate this season to my little boy.”