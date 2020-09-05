NFL Twitter is still clowning Bill O’Brien, even after Texans extend Deshaun Watson

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

The Texans on Saturday reportedly agreed to terms with Deshaun Watson on a four-year, $177.54 million deal with $111 million guaranteed, cementing him as the team’s franchise quarterback for years to come.

Now, NFL Twitter wondered, if only coach Bill O’Brien had a top-tier receiver to pair with him. Alas, O’Brien traded that receiver — DeAndre Hopkins — and a fourth-round pick to the Cardinals in March for running back David Johnson and a couple of draft choices. It was a move that earned scorn from pretty much everyone who understands and/or watches football.

Remember, this was considered such a lopsided trade that it wouldn’t run in the “Madden” video game franchise. The situation wasn’t helped at all by the apparent poor relationship between Hopkins and O’Brien, the latter of whom reportedly said he didn’t like Hopkins’ “baby mamas” around the team.

MORE: NFL cuts tracker 2020: Live team-by-team roster news, updates before deadline

So it’s no surprise that, even as Houston made a good choice in locking up Watson, NFL Twitter found a way to keep clowning the Texans coach.

Here are some of the better choices the social media platform had to offer:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR